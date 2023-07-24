NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)- A different type of seaweed washed up on the shoreline of Neptune Beach where, tons of marijuana littered the shoreline of the beach, not far from Jacksonville.

Many were unsure of what it was until some said, they smelled it, Saturday.

“There was pot, just marijuana all up and down here,” said Bryan Crews, a beachgoer.

“I did pick it up and smelled it to see what it smelled like, it was weed, it’s kind of crazy,” said Zack West, a beachgoer.

Officers came out to the beach and cleaned up the mess.

As of Monday, it’s not yet clear who it belongs to or how it got on the shoreline of the beach.

