Marijuana bale found in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A single, 5-pound bale of marijuana has been confiscated after it was found in the waters of Key Largo marina.

Deputies recovered the bale near the docks at Mandalay Marina at Mile Marker 97.5, at around 8:18 a.m., Sunday.

According to officials, the bale was reported by someone who happened to be near the docks.

The deputies turned the bale over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

