FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — On only his second day on the job, a Margaritaville security guard ended a rocky riff between guests with his quick reflexes.

A viral video from June showcases the moments a scuffle between guests escalated when one woman grabbed and hurled a rock towards another.

However, before the rock managed to hit anyone, Christopher Owens, the security guard, snags it from midair.

“She decides to grab a rock. I don’t know her intentions. She threw it into a group of people, and I just happened to catch the rock. It hit my hand, and I looked at my hand, and I was like, Did I just catch that?” Christopher said. “I was like… is this the kind of stuff that happens on the beach?”

Christopher has been in security for over a decade.

The video, gaining over 1,000,000 views in less than 24 hours, kickstarted Christopher’s rise to local fame, and suddenly, he became the person everyone wanted a selfie with.

“He’s, like, famous for catching the rock!” one guest said.

The resort, located at Margaritaville in Fort Myers Beach, honored him with a commemorative pin, a small token for a big catch.

As for what actually happened, Chris says it started with a push, then escalated to the infamous rock toss.

Lee County deputies say no charges were filed. No one was hurt, thanks to Chris’s quick reflexes.

“So are you a superhero in disguise?” asked one man.

“No superhero gene here. You know, I’m a big Mets fan,” Chris said. “A lot of watching Francisco Lindor at shortstop.”

Chris says there haven’t been any more cases like that for the last eight months, and he hopes it stays that way.

