TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The March for Our Lives organizers rallied in Tallahassee on Thursday to protest a permitless concealed carry bill currently working its way through the Florida state legislature. The bill, if passed, would allow individuals in the state to carry a consumer weapon without a permit or training.

Protesters, who are part of March for Our Lives, a group created by Parkland school shooting survivors, are looking to end gun violence. They argue that the proposed bill would undo years of progress made toward reducing gun violence in the state.

“We’ve all personally been affected by gun violence, and we’re the generation that’s practiced more active shooter drills than fire drills.” said event organizer Olivia Solomon. “We’re the kids who immediately enter a room and look for a place to hide on instinct. This shouldn’t be normal, and we know that.”

The rally in Tallahassee was attended by hundreds of people, including students, teachers, and community leaders. The protesters held signs that read “Stop the Carnage! Ban Assault Weapons!” and “Protect Kids, Not Guns.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled that he would sign the bill into law if it passes the Florida Senate. This has prompted concern among the protesters, who fear that the bill could lead to an increase in gun violence in the state.

The March for Our Lives organizers are calling on lawmakers to reject the permitless concealed carry bill and to work towards passing legislation that will help reduce gun violence in the state.

