March For Our Lives activists arrive at State Capitol to protest bill that would arm teachers

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida senate is set to vote on two bills involving school security.

Both involve the expansion of the Guardian Program, which authorizes only non-instructional employees to carry guns on campus.

The first bill, if passed, would allow counties to arm an additional guardian in schools.

The other bill would allow classroom teachers to carry guns in schools across Florida.

The program was put in place after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in February 2018.

It has successfully cleared many hurdles such as clearing the state house and state senate committees.

A vote is expected to take place sometime Wednesday.

Meanwhile, students with the March For Our Lives movement arrived at the State Capitol building in Tallahassee to voice their concerns regarding the bill.

More student activists from Gainesville, Tampa and Orlando are bussing in to help fight the bill.

However, they may find themselves too late on the matter because lawmakers already agreed on the legislation shortly after the Parkland tragedy.

