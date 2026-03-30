MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and woman were arrested Saturday night after witnesses reported seeing them having sex in public at a children’s park in Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Benjamin Andrew Frey, 35, and Kristi Lynn Ruiz, 42, both of Marathon, were taken into custody at the City of Marathon Children’s Rotary Park and Dog Park at approximately 8 p.m. after a family of three, including a child, reported witnessing the act.

Both face multiple counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

They were transported to the Monroe County jail.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.