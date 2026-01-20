MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 65-year-old Marathon charter boat captain was arrested Monday after authorities said he was selling cocaine he reportedly found at sea, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradford Todd Picariello was charged with trafficking cocaine, selling cocaine and possessing cocaine.

According to officials, detectives purchased a kilogram of cocaine from Picariello for $10,000 cash. The sheriff’s office said about 3 kilograms of cocaine were seized altogether, along with $8,000 in cash and a 38-foot vessel.

A handgun was also recovered.

The case is expected to be prosecuted federally, officials said.

