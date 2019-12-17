Manhunt underway for 2 siblings missing from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A massive manhunt is underway for two siblings who disappeared from their Jacksonville home Sunday.

Five-year-old Bri’ya Williams and her six-year-old brother Braxton were last seen playing in their front yard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they are looking for a white four-door car that was blaring children’s music in the area at the time of the childrens’ disappearance.

They believe an older white man was driving the vehicle.

Officials did not say how he was connected, but said they want to question him.

Crews have searched hundreds of homes and the woods surrounding the neighborhood.

They have also searched more than 20 bodies of water.

Officials said they still cannot say whether the two kids were taken or wandered off on their own.

