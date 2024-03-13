LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A shooting at a local apartment complex on Monday evening has claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy and led to a city-wide manhunt for one of the assailants involved.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor detailed the events that led to a white Dodge Challenger opening fire on a Toyota Rav4, containing a family of four.

“As they approached the car she screamed, ‘My kids are in the car, my kids are in the car,'” said Chief Taylor.

The attack, which authorities believe was targeted, resulted in the death of 3-year-old Jaquez Norton, who was seated in the back seat of the Toyota. The child’s mother, who was driving the vehicle, and her 3-month old also in the car escaped physical harm.

“We feel like they knew each other. We have a really good reason we think why,” said Taylor. “We want to firm that up a little bit. It wasn’t just a random act. They were interested in that vehicle and the people inside that vehicle.”

According to Chief Taylor, the violence erupted as the family was visiting a friend at the apartment complex.

Robert Einzing, 23, identified as a passenger in the Toyota, was injured in the shooting but managed to return fire. The altercation led to the death of 22-year-old Kemarious Wilson, a passenger in the Dodge Challenger, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Melissa Flores said she was outside when she noticed a white car that looked suspicious.

“It was a very horrible scene. Nobody would ever want to see that. It was horrible,” she said.

Law enforcement recovered two firearms and the Dodge Challenger from the scene. An investigation is now underway for the remaining subject involved in this shooting.

Lakeland Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward, offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading tot he arrest of the Dodge’s driver, who remains at large.

