TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Manatees have been spotted congregating at the Teco Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Bay this week.

The gentle giants were observed huddled together, finding solace in the warm waters surrounding the power station, which proves to be an ideal haven for these marine mammals.

As temperatures drop, manatees, much like us, seek out warmer environments to maintain their well-being. The Teco Big Bend Station provides a refuge with optimal conditions, drawing manatees in search of comfort during the colder months.

Florida Fish & Wildlife authorities said that only approximately 11,000 manatees remain in Florida.

Manatees are classified as a threatened species, warranting continued attention and care to preserve their habitats and ensure their survival in the face of environmental challenges.

