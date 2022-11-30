(WSVN) - A group of manatees headed home after medical teams and volunteers helped them get back to good health.

Three male manatees were released back into the wild, Monday.

They were rescued over the summer and treated at SeaWorld.

One was hit by a boat while the other two were found emaciated and dehydrated.

The 11-footers were successfully released down in the Florida Keys.

