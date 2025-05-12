ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of manatees were rescued after they were struck by a boat in Islamorada.

The mother manatee and her calf were swimming when they were hit over the weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the area along with workers from the Dolphin Research Center.

The team carefully loaded the sea mammals into a net.

Officials said the mother suffered serious injuries, including a lung condition that is life-threatening

The animals were then taken to Seaworld Orlando, where they are now being cared for.

