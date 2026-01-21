RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.(WSVN)– A manatee is back in the water after a successful year-long rehabilitation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday released a manatee named Jameson back into the wild in Riviera Beach.

The female marine mammal was rescued last year after she was found in the cold with cold stress, poor healing and other medical issues.

Now, a year later, she was released at Manatee Lagoon, where more than 100 other manatees have congregated in the warm water outflow.

