MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee was rescued in Marathon on Thursday after being injured by what’s believed to be a boat strike — all while a brush fire in the area made the effort even more challenging.

The Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team, along with help from Aquarium Encounters, responded to the Coco Plum area, where they found the roughly nine-foot male manatee struggling to stay submerged.

Credit: Dolphins Research Center

Experts say the manatee was suffering from pneumothorax, a condition that causes air to build up around the lungs, making the animal dangerously buoyant and increasing the risk of another boat strike.

Normally, rescued manatees are transported to a rehabilitation center in Central Florida with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. But with traffic restrictions in place due to the fire, that wasn’t possible.

Instead, the manatee is spending the night at the Dolphin Research Center, where veterinarians and medical staff are keeping him stable until transport is possible.

The Dolphin Research Center is the only licensed manatee rescue team in the Florida Keys and has been responding to calls like this for 40 years.

Officials are reminding the public: if you see a manatee in distress, don’t approach or get in the water. Instead, call 1-888-404-FWCC to report it so trained rescuers can help.

