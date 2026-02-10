MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A manatee was saved from a storm drain in Melbourne Beach on Sunday.

The animal was found during routine survey work for stormwater system improvements.

Officials believe that the manatee was seeking warmer water during the recent cold snap and went up the pipe.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Brevard County Search and Rescue were able to lift the mammal out, and it appeared alert.

However, if it needs more care, it will be transported to SeaWorld in Orlando.

