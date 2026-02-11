ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 400-pound manatee that was found stuck in a Florida storm drain is on the road to recovery.

The gentle giant is recovering at SeaWorld Orlando after he was found just 24 hours earlier in Melbourne Beach stuck inside of the storm drain.

Fire rescue crews helped remove the nearly 7-foot marine mammal from beneath the concrete.

Crews cheered as thr manatee was safely lifted above ground.

“That was really really awesome that someone was able to spot him, because if he was not being able to be found, he would not have a fortunate outcome like right now,” said zoological specialist Mallorie McCormack.

City crews said they were in the process of improving the storm drains when they discovered the manatee inside what’s called a “baffle box.”

Baffle boxes are meant to collect trash and debris so it doesn’t end up in a nearby lagoon. In this instance, it captured the manatee instead.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was moving around and showed no signs of distress, but he was transported to SeaWorld Orlando late Monday to receive care.

Tuesday, the manatee was eating, which is a good sign.

“As soon as we can get his blood work analyzed and have a treatment plan, we can get him on the road to recovery. We’re optimistic,” said McCormack.

However, people who live in Melbourne Beach had one question:

“How did it get there?” said Shari Jiggens.

While the team at SeaWorld doesn’t have the exact answer, they had some guesses.

“It could be the manatees need to find warm water, so maybe he was trying to find warm water somewhere, but it’s hard to say exactly what the cause was,” said McCormack.

The manatee’s road to recovery is off to a good start.

“Just wonderful, is the first word, beautiful; I’m glad that they saved him,” said Jiggens.

Manatee nonprofits in Central Florida are advocating for storm grating in coastal communities, which they say will prevent something like this or worse from happening again.

