BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a scene in Brevard County where an adult male manatee was confirmed to be stuck inside a storm drain.

FWC called the Brevard County Fire Rescue for assistance. Multiple units worked to free the manatee from the drain in Melbourne Beach.

After several hours, the manatee was successfully lifted from the storm drain.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where officials could be seen blocking off the area, removing the storm drain cover and shining flashlights down the drain in the early hours of the rescue mission.

Later on, officials drilled into the road, lifting a concrete slab to widen the hole where they would later lift the manatee out.

According to FWC, the manatee appeared active while inside the drain and did not show signs of cold stress.

However, FWC said the overall health status of the animal was unknown. Officials are unsure how long the manatee was stuck in the storm drain.

Melbourne Beach Vice Mayor Terry Cronin said it was a complete coincidence they found the manatee in the storm drain.

“We’re in the process of improving the storm drain across Melbourne Beach. Our people were doing a survey. And one of the surveyors noticed a manatee in what is called a bethel box. Trapped in there. The thought is the manatee was seeking warmer water during that cold snap and went up the pipe from the Indian River and got stuck,” Cronin told WESH 2.

On Tuesday, SeaWorld Orlando officials confirmed that the manatee had been admitted to the facility for rehabilitation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.