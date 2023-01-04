(WSVN) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hailed a hero after brushing off some old skills during a medical emergency.

Sergeant Brett Getman is lucky to be alive after he suffered a heart attack on the job.

“I know I have a second chance at this life, and I know that I have something more to give,” he said.

Getman was making an arrest on December 19 before arriving at the MSCO substation on Anna Maria Island.

“I started doing my report, and I blacked out,” Getman recalled.

Thankfully for Sergeant Getman, deputy Jared Leggett was there by his side; the deputy could not find a pulse so he started CPR by hand.

“From that point forward, it was on. The race was on,” said Leggett.

He grabbed an AED that was nearby and eventually Getman’s heart began beating again; the immediate CPR helped his outcome.

“It will save a life, it has proven that, and Sargeant Getman is a perfect example of how important CPR is to this world,” said Leggett.

The American Heart Association of Tampa Bay said only 46% of people feel comfortable giving CPR, but they are working to change that.

“It’s a lot easier than you think you only need to know two steps, that’s — call 911 and push hard and push fast until help arrives,” said Johnny Johnson with the association.

Sergeant Getman believed someone was watching over him as most days Leggett fills out reports from his cruiser.

“All the stars aligned that day that he was in the office and not somewhere else doing other work,” said Getman. “I have guardian angels I like to call them these days because if he wasn’t there I would not be here.”

Leggett started his assignment on Anna Maria only two weeks before this incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.