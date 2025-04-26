PARRISH, Fla. (WSVN) — Someone other than a student got expelled from a Florida school.

An alligator traveled a little too close to Parrish Community High School in Manatee County, Tuesday morning.

Three Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies came to wrangle the seven-to-eight-foot beast who repeatedly hissed at them.

The trio got a rope around the reptile’s neck and taped its jaw.

The deputies were able to restrain all of the gator’s limbs and loaded it onto the back of a truck.

The animal was later released into a lake located far from the school.

