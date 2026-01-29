KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescued manatee mother and calf were released back into the wild in the Florida Keys.

The adorable duo, named Stripes and Argyle, were returned to their natural habitat off Key Largo.

The marine mammals’ release comes after months of treatment and rehab for Stripes.

She was found by The Dolphin Research Center in need of advanced medical care for a severe injury around her flippers that was caused by a fishing line.

The work was continued over at SeaWorld Orlando, where veterinarians helped her complete recovery and then gave Stripes and her baby calf Argyle the all clear to be released.

