MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman from Miami were arrested in Marathon after a routine traffic stop exposed a substantial cache of narcotics, including fentanyl.

William Scott Leiva, 34, and Melanie Andrea Aguila, 35, now face multiple charges related to drug possession, according to authorities.

Following the traffic stop near Mile Marker 47 on U.S. 1 around 1:30 a.m., law enforcement officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office discovered several illicit substances and drug-related items inside the suspects’ Honda sedan.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The vehicle had initially caught the attention of authorities due to an apparent altered license plate and the odor of marijuana permeating from inside.

Leiva, identified as the driver, was taken into custody and subsequently charged with possession of LSD, possession of marijuana, smuggling contraband into a jail facility, and traffic violations.

Aguila also faced a slew of charges, including possession of cocaine laced with fentanyl, possession of LSD, possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Among the confiscated items seized during the search were approximately 1.6 grams of cocaine, which were found to contain traces of fentanyl, a highly potent opioid responsible for numerous fatal overdoses in recent years. Additionally, a total of 49 grams of marijuana and THC oil were discovered, along with 18 Xanax pills without a prescription and two doses of LSD.

