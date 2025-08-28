

CAPE CORAL, Fla.(WSVN)– A man in Batman pajamas took down a burglar in his neighbors garage.

Kyle Myvett was fresh out of bed, right before he springing into action after being alerted of a burglar in the neighborhood by his wife.

“I was sleeping, and my wife was coming out of the bathroom, and she noticed an alert on the phone,” said Myvett.

His wife had spotted a man outside of their home going through his truck on the security cameras.

“She checked it and she woke me up, she was like hey someone’s rummaging through your truck,” said Myvett.

By the time he got outside, the man was already gone, so he hopped in his own “Batmobile” – his truck – and began patrolling the neighborhood on his own, taking it upon himself to guard his neighbors home.

“So I called him and said hey, your garage is open and my truck was just broken into, so I’m going to sit outside until you guys secure your garage,” said Myvett.

In that moment, Myvett spotted someone suspicious inside, so he quietly snuck around the back and confronted the suspect.

“I got a hold of their shirt and their right wrist, and I told him, I said, listen, don’t try to get away,” said Myvett.

He says his background in corrections helped him he kept the man calm until police arrived, but he admits his outfit gave him a little extra armor.

“I’m really glad I had my batman pajamas on because that gave me the extra confidence I needed,” said Myvett.

Officials say the man had taken more than $800 worth of items from the home, at the time he was caught.

“He was taken into custody, he was arrested and charged, he’s facing multiple charges today thanks to the help of Kyle and his batman pajamas,” said Lisa Greenberg. of the Cape Coral Police Department.

Like in the comics, “The Dark Knight” says he will rise again, when, and if he’s needed.

“We want to do as much as we can for the community, and hopefully others will start being better at being better,” said Myvett.

That suspect is now facing a number of charges, which include burglary.

