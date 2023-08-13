TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a barrage of bullets in Hillsborough County as a suspect in a domestic shooting was killed after opening fire at authorities.

Body camera footage showed the moment three deputies and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper returned fire at a crash site near Tampa, Saturday morning.

Deputies were seen ducking for cover as the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eric Blaszczyk, shot back.

Investigators said Blaszczyk had shot his wife in Pasco County, early Saturday morning.

Following the shootout, the suspect was apprehended and later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.