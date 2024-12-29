JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A traffic stop in Jacksonville took a terrifying turn after, authorities said, a man who was stopped by officers was shot with his own gun. Now he’s taking legal action.

Jason Arrington said he had just gotten off of work on the afternoon of Dec. 13 and was driving toward downtown when he was pulled over for running a red light.

Arrington said things took a troubling turn after an officer asked for his license and insurance information.

“He asked if you had any guns or weapons. I told him, ‘I have a firearm.’ He asked me, ‘Where is it?’ I said, ‘It’s on me personally,'” said Arrington, “[The officer] said, OK.’ He said, ‘Well, what I’m gonna do is have you step out and my partner’s [going to] remove the gun, and we’ll proceed forward. I said, ‘OK, no problem.”

But it became a problem while his hands were on the hood of his car, as a female officer attempted to remove his holstered gun.

“She tugged on the gun the first time, then she tugged again, and that’s when I told her, ‘Hey, just let me unloosen my belt, because it’s tight,'” said Arrington, “and I guess, I don’t know, she might have gotten nervous, whatever, but she pulled harder two more times, and that’s when the gun, you know, it discharged and shot me in my upper thigh hip, and [the bullet] came out my inner – on my right side.”

Arrington’s attorney, Brooke Hobbs, said they’re pursuing legal action, saying his civil rights were violated.

Hobbs said her client’s injuries have led to physical therapy, emotional distress and a potential loss of income.

“Anyone who’s ever operated a firearm, and certainly a trained officer, is aware that if you put your finger inside the trigger guard, there is an extremely significant risk of the gun going off,” she said, “so, that her finger was anywhere near the trigger at the moment is very troubling and should be of concern to the general public.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the officer-involved shooting on Friday. It reads in:

“As is customary in these types of investigations, the officer under investigation may have his or her law enforcement authority rescinded. That authority has been rescinded for this officer, and the officer was reassigned to an administrative position until the active internal affairs investigation is complete.”

JSO officials they have since updated their policies on handling firearms during traffic stops, but Arrington’s legal team said more training and transparency are needed.

