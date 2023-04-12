Angel Garcia, 39, fell off an overpass in Orlando and survived the horrific crash. Authorities believe that he lost control of his 2018 Accura while trying to avoid a collision and fell about 50 feet from State Road 528, landing on the Interstate 4 highway below.

Garcia, who is now paralyzed from the chest down and has several injuries including a broken back and face, is opening up about his experience from his hospital bed. In an interview, he shared that he doesn’t remember falling and feels like he is still stuck in a nightmare.

“How do you go from walking from one minute to not being able to walk to the next?” he said. “It’s just the worst feeling in the world.”

While Garcia is grateful to have health insurance and support from his workplace, he acknowledges that it was a close call and hopes that his story will serve as a reminder to drivers to be more careful on the road.

“From one moment to the next, your life can be taken away, and you won’t even know it,” he said. “They’re doing everything they can to help me out they even created a GoFundMe account to help me out.”

Interestingly, this is not the first incident where an object has fallen off the same overpass. In 2017, another man was injured when a pipe fell off a construction truck and landed on his car.

Garcia, who believes that he has a guardian angel watching over him, is determined to make the most of his time and encourages others to do the same.

“There’s still a lot for me left to do. It was clearly not my time,” he said.

Anyone who would like to donate to his fundraiser can click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.