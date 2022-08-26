NEAR NAPLES. Fla. (WSVN) — You don’t have to understand his words to hear his panic.

Victoriano Martin called 911 in excruciating pain after an alligator grabbed a hold of him near Naples.

Martin was with his brother and son along Alligator Alley in early August picking Palmetto berries, which is against the law. He then walked into some deep waters.

Martin said, all of a sudden, he felt the animal grab him and take him under the water.

He thought he was going to die, so he fought the gator to save his own life, but what he said was a nine-foot gator, came back for more.

Martin’s brother had to stick his hand in the gator’s mouth to get it to let go.

Martin’s 15-year-old son witnessed the whole attack and stayed by his side as he waited close to 25 minutes for first responders to arrive.

Martin said he knows this is one of the most dangerous animals and thought it was his time.

He said he thanks God every day that he’s alive.

