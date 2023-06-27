LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man convicted of two murders in a 33-year-old cold case has found himself in deeper trouble after assaulting his own lawyer during his sentencing.

Court video footage captured the moment Joseph Zieler beckoned his lawyer, Kevin Shirley, over to speak to him, before elbowing him in the face, causing a commotion in the courtroom.

Zieler was sentenced to death for the murder of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter.

The incident took place moments after being sentenced. Despite the assault, the lawyer said he was fine.

Authorities swiftly intervened and apprehended Zieler, escorting him out of the courtroom.

