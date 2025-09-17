A man said he witnessed a boater running over a group of manatees out on the water.

Brian Elms said the sad strike occurred earlier this week near Cape Coral.

He said the driver of the boat was not paying attention to where they were driving, instead they were looking over at him when they stormed through the group.

“If you pop out at the wrong time, where it narrows over there, I mean, you’re getting clipped. This isn’t just a manatee issue,” said Elms.

Elms said he worries that it could happen again.

He adds speeding through the stream endangers not only sea life, but kayakers as well.

It remains unclear if the manatees retained any injuries.

