BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A man is being hailed a hero after risking his life to save a stranger who was trapped in a burning car in Boynton Beach.

Leo Zupo was making his way home Saturday when he came across a crash at a Boynton Beach and Lawrence Road intersection and noticed a woman inside a vehicle unable to get out. Without hesitation, Zupo pulled over to help.

“As I was turning there, I parked the car to go help the lady,” said Zupo.

Zupo quickly realized the door was jammed and time was ticking.

“I couldn’t open the door because it was all crashed in, so somehow I was able to grasp my hand in the door jam and the door to pull it open,” said Zupo.

After prying the door open he was faced with more challenges.

“She was unconscious in the car, as I pried the door open it kind of woke her up there as the car is about to burst into flames everywhere,” said Zupo

The woman who appeared to be in her 60s had her legs stuck and blood coming from her arm. Zupo helped her get a safe distance away from the wreckage. Firefighters arrived shortly after to check on her and douse the flames.

Moments later, the car burst into flames.

After the incident, Zupo called his brother Hector Zapos, a Boynton Beach firefighter and was told fellow firefighters were grateful for what he did before they were able to get to the scene.

The woman is now recovering in the hospital.

