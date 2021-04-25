Man rescued off Vero Beach after sailboat becomes disabled

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a boater off the coast of Vero Beach.

According to officials, the man’s 33-foot sailboat became disabled more than 60 miles from shore, Saturday.

The boater sent a radio beacon to authorities just before midnight on Sunday and was rescued shortly after.

Coast Guard officials thanked the boater for having proper equipment, which helped them respond to the scene quickly.

