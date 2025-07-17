KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a 55-year-old man after he was struck in the leg by a boat’s propeller near a sandbar off of Elliott Key.

Rescue crews responded Tuesday afternoon near the Elliott Key sandbar. They used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The victim was rushed by boat to the Boca Chita Key Dock, then airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center.

The Coast Guard said the crew’s fast action likely saved the man’s life.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.