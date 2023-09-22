ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A situation at sea turned into a remarkable rescue mission when Charlie Gregory was saved from certain peril after his boat capsized and drifted 12 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

“Today, I need you to celebrate you guys because y’all guys rock,” said Charlie’s father, Raymond. “He’s back because of all your hard work.”

Now, reunited with his family, Charlie is expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the brave individuals who brought him back to safety.

Charlie’s journey took a treacherous turn when his boat capsized, leaving him stranded and adrift in the open ocean.

“I couldn’t slow down fast enough before I was in the swells, and rolls the boat, I lose my life jacket, my flares, my radios,” he recounted.

As he lost sight of land, hope dwindled.

“It’s a very odd feeling, knowing that you’re going to die before you have any of the symptoms like I’m still fine. I’m not like super dehydrated yet. I was like, it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

However, rescue crews from both the sea and air were tirelessly searching for him. Chief Petty Officer Evan Ewald, aboard an aircraft, spotted a blip on the radar that turned out to be Gregory.

” I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be flying in that seat, it has been about 17 years, and it will probably be the highlight of my career,” he said.

After enduring dehydration, bruises, jellyfish stings, and sunburn, Charlie was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

“That’s the happiest I’ve ever been to be in a hospital,” he said.

“Every day is a blessing, said Debra, Charlie’s mother.

Now safe and reunited with his family, Charlie and his parents, Raymond and Debra, took a moment to celebrate life and express their gratitude to the agencies involved in the dramatic rescue. Plaques were presented to these agencies as a token of appreciation.

