KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is now out of the hospital and on the mend after a shark attack in Key West.

Fourty-three-year-old Dave Daniel was standing in shallow water at a sandbar off Boca Grande Key when he was bitten on the foot by a shark.

He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade and successfully underwent surgery.

Daniels has a GoFundMe to assist with his recovery. To donate to help with medical bills, click here.

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