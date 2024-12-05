ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) —After three and a half years, a murder suspect was caught and arrested thanks to a viral TikTok.

A TV news segment about the case was posted on the app and the right person happened to see it and come forward.

“Instead of going and finding a white dress for my daughter’s wedding, I was going and finding the white casket to bury my daughter,” said Eleni Peca.

In July of 2021, Eleni Peca, mother of the victim, said the unimaginable happened to her daughter and the grief hasn’t gotten any easier.

“I always gonna miss her smile. I’m gonna miss my daughter being around me, being around her kids and playing with her kids,” said Eleni.

St. Petersburg Police say Benjamin Williams convinced his estranged girlfriend, Joana Peca to come to a cemetery so he could meet his infant son.

While sitting in her van with the baby in her arms, police say Williams shot Peca in the face, multiple times, killing her.

Her other child, a 4-year-old, was in the back seat of the van.

Neither child was hurt.

Authorities issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest and now three years later Peca’s family is getting justice.

“Three years and three months is too long. He was running, but he couldn’t hide anymore. All eyes on him and finally he is behind bar where he belongs,” said Eleni.

A woman posted a video of news coverage on her true crime TikTok page.

About a week ago, police said someone saw the video and called them, saying Williams was living in Mexico.

“She went to the U.S. Embassy and notified the marshal services who notified us,” said Chief Anthony Holloway with the St. Petersburg Police Department. “Nothing we do can replace the loss of your daughter, but at least we have a dangerous person off the street.”

Williams is now in the Pinellas County Jail.

TikTok creator Jasmeen Alexander said she’s glad she was able to help, in any way.

“I cover so many cases every day and it’s really heartbreaking, especially her case because her kids were in the car and I’m a mom. So it just, it really made me feel good that I could help bring some closure to her family,” said Alexander.

Eleni Peca said her family can now feel safe again, just in time for the holiday season

“I feel a Christmas present for me and my little boys came early this year and I couldn’t ask for more than that phone call and I got from police department,” she said.

Williams is being held without bond on first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

