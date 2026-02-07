CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for stealing and reselling trailers meant for Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County who lost their homes.

According to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Ivan Gutierrez Miranda was convicted in December 2025 of RICO, conspiracy to commit RICO, organized scheme to defraud and five counts of dealing in stolen property.

Miranda was sentenced to 15 years for each count, and they will be served concurrently.

The investigation was conducted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol. It revealed that Miranda operated in the early morning hours ands late evening to blend in during the state of emergency, where RVs and campers were being moved daily to aid people displaced due to Hurricane Ian.

The attorney general also said Miranda is a Cuban national who entered the United States illegally. After he serves his sentence in the Department of Corrections, he will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

