BOCA RATON, Florida (WPTV) — A Boca Raton man is bringing light to his community after helping raise money to house a homeless man.

John Ferber is behind the good deed and said his act was inspired by a video on social media. Ferber spotted Peter Martin at a bus stop bench months ago and decided to approach him.

“I just had some free time and I decided to grab some Chinese food,” said Ferber. “I drove up to Peter and sure enough, he was on the bench where I thought he would be and we had a great conversation.”

Ferber learned Martin lost his job back in 2023, leaving him homeless. Ferber started a GoFundMe to help Martin find a studio apartment and quickly raised nearly $4,000.

“Gone through a lot, days and days, 5,6,7, days without eating at times,” said Martin. ‘I look forward to it. It’s a new chapter. Fresh new start.”

With the funds collected by Ferber, Martin will move into a studio apartment on Wednesday. Martin adds the gift came just in time, as he celebrated his 67th birthday on Monday.

“It was my birthday and John pulled up,” said Martin. “He hit me with that big gift and never in my life has anybody been that forthcoming and gracious and hospitable, giving generous,” said Martin.

During his time in the streets, Martin suffered two heart attacks. Martin adds he was once a chef and hopes to get back to his craft.

“I hope to get the job and use what I’ve been using for 45-50 years as far as skill and knowledge and bring some value to a business,” said Martin.

For John, it’s only the beginning of his acts of kindness and his friendship with Peter. He hopes his good deed creates a domino effect in his community.

“Peter, I love you. I want the best for you. I believe in you. I know that this the first step to the best next year and the rest of your life,” said Ferber.

“I’m glad you’re not on that bench anymore and I’m here with you.”

