TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — An argument in Tampa took a violent turn when a man was caught on camera opening fire in broad daylight.

The incident began with a verbal dispute between the victim and the shooter in the parking lot of a supermarket.

“In that verbal altercation, the suspect decided to take his firearm out, and he started shooting at the victim,” said Public Relations Coordinator Carolina Montelongo.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the victim ran several streets away from the stores to a random neighbor’s home to hide.

A home security camera captured the moments the victim hide behind a parked car in the driveway. The shooter ultimately found him and fired multiple shots.

Homeowners in the area said they do not know these men.

“There is never an excuse to turn a verbal argument into a something that violent that that video that we just saw. That is scary,” added Montelongo. “This suspect didn’t care about the victim’s life or that it was 2 p.m. There were people walking there were people driving their cars. This suspect didn’t think about the consequences of his actions. And let’s be very clear, we are going to find him, and he’s going to know what he did and the consequences of his actions.”

Authorities are now searching for the shooter, who is now wanted on several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Meanwhile, the victim, who was hit multiple times, is listed as stable.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.