DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – The man convicted of burning tire marks across a rainbow-colored gay-pride streetscape in Delray Beach last summer is now facing his consequences.

He must write a 25-page essay on the deadly 2016 shooting at Pulse Nightclub where 49 people died.

Twenty-year old Alexander Jerich pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief.

The judge said his essay should focus on the hate and violence that gay and transgender people face, as well as the origins of hate against the LGBTQ community.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.