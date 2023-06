NEAR PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a man who suffered a medical emergency.

The patient was suffering from abdominal pain while in a 39-foot fishing boat 50 miles east of Port Canaveral, Saturday.

The 43-year-old was taken to an a hospital.

As of Sunday evening, his condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.