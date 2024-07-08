PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A man was killed while working on an underground drainage pipe in Port St. Lucie Monday.

Port St. Lucie police and the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to the scene on Southwest Becker Road around 11 a.m.

Officials say the victim was doing maintenance work on the pipe when he was suddenly pushed out of it from below ground.

He then went through the opened roadway grate and landed on the roadway.

First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity or any additional information at this time.

The accident happened between Southwest Village Parkway and Range Line Road. Officials ask the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

