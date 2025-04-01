STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — Dramatic new video showcases the moments an officer was forced to fire after being charged by a man wielding a knife.

The shooting occurred on the morning of March 28 at an apartment complex in Stuart.

Police were responding to a call about a man stalking a woman with a knife.

Officers arrived and attempted to speak with the suspect, Kenneth Cook, who then ran at the officer with a large knife.

Officer Kyle Osinga, a 10-year veteran with the Martin County Police Department, was forced to shoot.

Cook was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation, saying Cook had been threatening people in the apartment complex with a knife for several days. However, no one called 911.

Cook has a criminal history in both Florida and California.

“He’s been arrested numerous times for different crimes, misdemeanors, and then some violent felony crimes,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek. “Those violent felony crimes include kidnapping and some serious charges, all of which were abandoned in the call notes or in the criminal history notes. All the charges were abandoned because the suspect was not fit to stand trial.”

According to the sheriff, Cook had been baker acted three times in Martin County, and his family believed he may have been schizophrenic.

Osinga has since been placed on administrative leave.

