BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have made several arrests after, they said, a man was shot at the Town Center at Boca Raton, sending the victim to the hospital and causing pandemonium inside the mall.

Wednesday night, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence after officers blocked off an entire area of the shopping center, located at 6000 Glades Road.

Chris Figura, a sales associate at Williams Sonoma, had one word to describe the incident.

“It was scary,” he said.

In a tweet posted at around 7:20 p.m., Boca Raton Police confirmed a shooting investigation was underway inside the mall.

“I was just ringing up a customer, and then I just heard a loud pop right in front of our store,” said Figura.

Figura said he ducked as he heard the gunfire.

“The lady I was ringing up ducked, too, and I just told everybody to run to the back because I already knew it was gunshots,” he said.

Figura said the shooting took place a few feet from the store’s entrance.

“I really didn’t see anything, really, except people scatter when it initially happened,” he said.

Figura said he and everyone who was inside Williams Sonoma hid in a back storage room.

“I just took everybody to the back, locked the doors and just stayed there until everything was safe to leave,” he said.

Boca Raton Police detectives confirmed a man had to be taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

In a tweet sent just after 7:45 p.m., police said, “It is not necessary to shelter in place. There is no active threat.”

Police said they detained a few people who may be considered suspects in this case.

The shooting caused panic inside the mall.

“I just wanted to make sure that everyone was OK. I felt bad,” said Figura. “There was this little girl, she was probably like 8, she was like in tears, but her dad was there. Everyone was pretty calm.”

Detectives later confirmed they arrested some people, but they did not specify how many or whether their charges are related to the shooting.

