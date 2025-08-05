WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after deputies found a loaded AR-15 rifle and several knives concealed inside a vehicle parked in a restricted area at Palm Beach International Airport, according to authorities.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:10 a.m., Tuesday, airport operations personnel alerted deputies to a suspicious man seen outside a dark-colored rental vehicle within a restricted vehicular parking zone.

Deputies arriving at the scene found the man, later identified as Michael Rodrigues, 41, standing outside the vehicle getting dressed.

While retrieving the rental agreement from the glove compartment, deputies discovered a fully loaded AR-15 magazine, officials said.

Authorities said a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a fully loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives hidden under a blanket on the seat.

