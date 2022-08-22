(WSVN) - Flagler County police chased a driver who ended up in a swamp.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over the 23-year-old because he drove with a suspended license on West State Road 100 near U.S. 1.

Alunzo Devon Peoples failed to halt at a traffic stop, made a U-turn and sped off which led police on a brief chase.

Officials said police officers pursued Peoples from a safe distance as he continued to travel at a high rate of speed.

The suspect ran a red light before another deputy successfully deployed stop sticks which caused his tire treads to separate and left the vehicle with no working tires.

Deputies found his car in a ditch as the suspect hid in a swamp about 200 yards away.

Police had to use an airboat and heat detection equipment provided by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Air One helicopter to track him down.

Cocaine was found in the Peoples’ car after it fell out of his vehicle as they began to tow it away.

He was charged with four felonies including, fleeing and eluding and cocaine possession.

