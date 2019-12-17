Man faces charge for trying to enter Disney World with gun

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man who says he forgot he had a firearm on him and unsuccessfully tried to get into Walt Disney World was charged Monday with a crime.

Court records show Nathan Polit was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony. Authorities said he didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Orlando television station WKMG reports Polit was stopped at a security checkpoint Sunday when he tried to get into Animal Kingdom at Disney World.

He told authorities he had moved his handgun from his vehicle to a backpack because he was worried about a vehicle break-in, but he forgot to put it back in the car.

Firearms and other weapons are prohibited at Disney World.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for Polit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.