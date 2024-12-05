(WSVN) - A man was taken to a hospital after his truck exploded in a hotel’s parking lot while he was working out of it.

State Fire Marshals responded to a truck explosion Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Clewiston.

Police say fire fighting equipment exploded in the back of a man’s truck while he was working out of it.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

