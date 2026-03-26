DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A man drove through a gate at Daytona Beach International Airport and onto the airfield, attempting to enter multiple airplanes, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., a blue Ford Mustang drove through a gate at the international terminal of the airport.

According to VSO, the driver, later identified as 58-year-old Bryan Parker of Holly Hill, was “highly intoxicated.”

Personnel indicated the vehicle plowed through the gate and headed toward the Embry-Riddle section of the airport, VSO said.

The man approached an occupied, running airplane and attempted to board it. However, he was unsuccessful because the plane had already been locked.

The man made two more attempts, ultimately boarding an unoccupied plane.

According to VSO, he was not on the plane for long before airport operations and Embry-Riddle security took him into custody.

“I got there, obviously saw the whole scene, and was like, ‘Oh, whoa, this is serious,'” said Skyler Ingber, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student who witnessed the aftermath. “Thankfully, they were able to act so fast, and nobody got hurt.”

Other witnesses reported Parker’s vehicle had entered the taxiway, nearly striking an Embry-Riddle plane that was taxiing.

The damaged gate was replaced with a temporary fence.

The sheriff’s office said multiple charges are pending, and the FBI is investigating.

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