OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Pedro Bravo, a man convicted of the murder of 18-year-old Christian Aguilar, has died in prison.

He was serving a life sentence for murdering the UF student back in 2012.

Prosecutors argued Bravo was jealous of Aguilar and strangled him before dumping his body in the forest.

Aguilar was a Miami native who was taking courses in biomedical engineering.

Bravo was charged in 2014, two years after Aguilar went missing.

He was declared deceased on the Okeechobee Correctional Institution’s website, where he was incarcerated.

