(WSVN) - A man has been arrested for a crustacean crime in the Florida Keys.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials confiscated 27 spiny lobsters.

The man was found hiding in a bush.

Thahn Doan, 47, has been booked for possession of illegal spiny lobsters.

Sixteen of those lobsters measured less than what is legal.

