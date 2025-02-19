PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man was caught and cuffed after losing his patience in a confrontation at a Publix parking lot in Port Saint Lucie.

The road rage incident began after the driver of another car stepped out to confront Adam Falek in his black Mercedes for honking. That’s when one of them pulled a gun.

Investigators said Falek was honking, trying to pass the victim’s Jeep after he went around another vehicle waiting to park.

“Kind of did like a ‘Hey dude, you know what? What’s up?'” said Port St. Lucie Master Sergeant Dominick Mesiti. “It’s uncalled for, and we’re going to take this very seriously.”

Police said seconds after the victim got out to speak to Falek, he pulled out a gun.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Police said a passenger in the Jeep called 911. Falek, however, took off, with witnesses giving police his tag number.

Drivers in the same parking lot were surprised something like that happened.

“Some people are impatient,” said Wiley Titus, a Port Saint Lucie resident. “When they’re impatient, you never know what could happen, and also, you never know what another person is going through that day.”

“I’ve been here for four years and never seen it personally myself, never experienced it anywhere,” said another resident.

Officers quickly tracked him down and arrested him.

Police say the safest thing to do in any road rage incident is to remain in your vehicle and deescalate the situation.

“Remove yourself from the situation,” said Mesiti. “Let the guy behind you honk his horn as much as he wants.”

Falek faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He is out on bond.

